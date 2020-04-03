Apple's long-rumoured, budget-friendly iPhone model, the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2, is finally arriving this month and if the latest leak is anything to go buy, the new smartphone will be launching today.

Based off a tip received from a credible source, 9to5Mac has reported that Apple will start accepting order for the upcoming affordable iPhone device starting today, Friday, April 3.

iPhone 9 release imminent?

Citing a "highly trusted reader," the publication claims Apple could be planning on opening orders for the new iPhone later today. There has been no official announcement from Apple yet but if the Tim Cook-led company does not launch the device today, 9to5Mac says it's confident that it will be coming "very soon."

The phone was previously rumoured to launch at a March 31 event, and obviously that didn't happen. Although, the reports did mention that the device would actually go on sale on April 3, which is in line with the current tip-off. Considering that the coronavirus pandemic has cancelled every single event scheduled this year, it doesn't come as a surprise that Apple decided to cancel its big event for a quieter, online launch instead.

The new iPhone SE: what to expect?

While the upcoming Apple device has been called both the iPhone 9 and the iPhone 9, 9to5Mac points out that the new iPhone will simply be called "iPhone SE" while referencing the new variant as the 2020 model. This has been confirmed by an official listing on the Apple Store, ending the debate that has been going on for a while now.

Like the previous generation iPhone SE was basically an iPhone 5S body with the camera and processor from the iPhone 6s, the upcoming iPhone will look like the iPhone 8 but is expected to borrow hardware from the iPhone 11 series.

9to5Mac says the smartphone will be available in three colour options – white, black and PRODUCT (Red). There will be also be three storage variants, 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. Based on earlier rumours, the new iPhone SE will be priced $399 onwards, which is $150 lower than the iPhone 8's $449 price tag.