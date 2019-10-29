The much awaited AirPods Pro from Apple is all set to release in Singapore on October 30, 2019 and fans are eagerly waiting for it to hit the stores so they can grab a hold of it and experience new technology like never before. The tech giants revealed that the AirPods would be available for purchase both at the Apple stores all over Singapore and online through Apple.com/sg as well.

What's the price?

The new earbuds is priced at S$379 and comes with a wireless charging case and is S$80 more expensive than the previously released regular AirPods, which also comes with a wireless charging case. The latest pro version is also S$140 or 60 per cent more expensive than a pair of regular AirPods with a non-wireless charging case. The point to be noted is that the AirPods Pro is a little bit cheaper in the Malaysian market and is priced at RM 1,099 which comes up to S$358 at the exchange rate and is S$21 lesser in price.

New features of the Apple AirPods Pro

Apple revealed that the AirPods Pro comes with a ''Active Noise Cancellation'' which boasts of a unique feature that is ''Adaptive EQ and Transparency mode.'' The active noise cancellation mode removes all the background noise completely and uses two microphones combined with advanced software that continuously adapts to each individual ear and headphone fit.

The first microphone faces outward and detects external sound and analyses the environmental noise. AirPods Pro creates an equivalent anti-noise function that cancels out background noise before it can even reach the listener's ear. A second inward-facing microphone listens toward the ear and filters and cancels out any remaining noise, Apple said.

The AirPods Pro are much more lighter in weight compared to the previously released Apple products and are sweat and water resistant. They also come in three different sizes that can fit the users ear. Apple revealed that their latest gadget is ear friendly and releases all the discomfort and pressure from the ears while using the AirPods when compared to the other earphones which are out in the market.