Long suffering MacBook Pro users might finally have something to cheer about this week. It appears that Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which has been rumored for quite some time now, is finally on the cusp of an unveil, according to a new report.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that Apple could launch the product as early as today, three years after the company introduced the last MacBook Pro line with the Touch Bar redesign. This is in line with 9to5Mac's report claiming that the Cupertino-based company previewed the laptop to the press in privately-held meetings earlier this week, suggesting that the release of MacBook Pro is imminent.

The device was rumored to be in production, but there was no clarity over the device's launch, until now. The upcoming MacBook Pro is expected to start shipping sometime in December, allowing Apple to capitalize on holiday season sales.

The new MacBook Pro will feature a bigger 16-inch display, an inch larger than its traditional 15-inch model, and will most likely entice video and photo editors, as well as software developers. As far as design is concerned, Apple will make aesthetic modifications to the existing design and try to fit the 16-inch display into the current framework of the 15-inch model, thereby reducing the size of the display bezel.

Even though the new MacBook Pro has a larger screen it is expected to cost pretty much the same as the 15-inch variant, which currently retails at $2,399. This is because it's going to serve as a replacement for the classic 15-inch MacBook Pro in Apple's notebook lineup.

Apart from a larger display, Apple will ditch the existing butterfly keyboard for a new "revamped" keyboard layout that is "designed to be more reliable" on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. There's no telling if the new keyboard design will take care of keyboard issues like sticky keys, repeated characters and unresponsive keys that MacBook users have complained about over the last few years.

The MacBook Pro won't be the last Apple offering this year, though. Gurman also pointed out that Apple would ship the redesigned Mac Pro in December. Apple had promised a release during the fall, which runs until Dec 21.