Amid Apple's continuing domination of the smartwatch market, the arena has seen the emergence of many strong competitors. To maintain its hold, the iPhone maker is planning to offer a series of new features in its forthcoming edition. According to a 9to5Mac report, Apple will come up with enhanced ECG features alongside blood oxygen detection in its upcoming Apple Watch 6.

The blood oxygen detection feature has been there in Apple Watches since its first edition, but it has remained unused till date. Oxygen detection in the blood helps to show the present cardiac condition of the user. While the healthy level falls between 95% and 100%, a plunge in the percentage could create a severe issue like cardiac arrest.

The report asserts that the forthcoming Apple Watch will keep monitoring and pushing messages related to blood oxygen levels to the user at regular intervals. The feature could be accompanied by improved ECG functionality. The ECG feature has been there in the Apple Watch since its series 4 smartwatches with a few shortcomings. The feature now returns an inconsistent result if the user's heart rate is way higher than the average index. Alongside, Apple is reportedly building a built-in sleep tracking feature to offer a better sleep app in its forthcoming watch.

The features are expected to arrive with an update of WatchOS 6 or an all-new WatchOS 7 version and are expected to release by the fall of 2020. Apple is also expected to roll out its next-generation flagship smartphone series iPhone 12 by the same time. The company is also likely to come up with an affordable iPhone 9 much earlier than expected. How that happens remains to be seen as Apple has reportedly deferred the release of both the highly-anticipated devices due to the COVID-19 outbreak around the world.

Android smartphone maker Oppo has launched its debut smartwatch in China recently. The Oppo watch looks like the Apple Watch due to its identical design. However, the Oppo Watch comes with a series of new features to outdo the Apple Watch.