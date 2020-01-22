Apple is definitely getting impatient to taste the definite success of its upcoming budget phone. Recent rumors regarding the forthcoming affordable iPhone tips that the device might go for production next month. And if all goes well, the device will be rolled out in the market by March 2020.

According to recent reports, the iPhone-maker will allocate necessary device assembly process among Hon Hai Precision Industry, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp. Every Apple phone with an affordable price tag has done wonders to set the cash registers ringing. And the upcoming iPhone is expected to repeat the success of its iPhone SE and the latest iPhone 11.

Both the devices were rolled out with much lower price tags than their predecessors. Rumor mill suggests that the upcoming iPhone will come with an iPhone 8 design and feature an identical home button embedded with TouchID. Though the rumor sounds unbelievable in the days of in-display fingerprint sensors, Apple has always made it happen by integrating a slightly-dated but perfect-working functionality.

To be named iPhone SE 2 or 9?

However, according to Apple-related trusted tipster, MacOtakara, the upcoming iPhone SE successor will be rolled out in the market as iPhone 9. The report further hinted that the soon-to-launched iPhone might come with FaceID instead of Touch ID. The tip hints the upcoming iPhone might lack the home button and possibly look like iPhone XR minus with its infamous notch hanging over the top of the display.

A recent render from Onleaks revealed a frosted glass back design with an Apple logo in the centre hints the upcoming iPhone 9 might come with an iPhone XR-like design.

And what about the Specs?

MacOtakara further tipped the iPhone 9 would come with a 5.4-inch display and a powerful A13 Bionic chip. More importantly, the device might feature a slightly larger camera sensor accompanied by a better-LED flash. We predict that the singly primary sensor size might be around 12 MP with a lowest-aperture count of f/1.8.

For its low price range, the upcoming iPhone might miss the 3D Touch feature but is expected to come with at least 3 GB of RAM memory and be available in 64 GB and 128 GB storage option.

How much do you have to spend?

Apple analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo predicted that the iPhone 9 might be available at prices starting from $399. The higher storage models definitely would come with a higher price tag. And looking forward to the future demand, Apple might roll out a 5G version while launching the iPhone 12 series in the latter half of 2020.