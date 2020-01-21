The latest software update for the Apple AirPods Pro has messed up the noise cancellation feature of the wireless earbuds, complained some users, who have kicked off a Reddit thread after the most recent update -- the noise cancellation feature of their AirPods Pro -- that failed to work as effectively as before the update. This is further demonstrated by users pointing out that one or both earbuds failed when updated.

Software update breaks noise cancellation

Users are pointing out that one or both earbuds failed the ear tip test, which essentially tells you whether you have a good snug fit. Despite trying out different sizes of silicone ear tips, they claim the AirPods Pro aren't blocking background noise as before.

"I occasionally get some crackling in my left AirPod when noise cancelling is on, and I've definitely noticed the noise cancelling is not quite as effective as it was when I first got them," wrote one user on Reddit, while another commented, "I thought my rubber tip was maybe worn out somehow and thinking about ordering a new set, but that explains why I hear more outside noises than when they were new."

The test confirms issue with noise cancellation

Review site RTINGS decided to test the noise cancellation feature and found that the AirPods Pro's latest firmware update had actually messed up the sound quality. The test revealed that while the update improved certain elements of the earbuds' performance, they found a significant drop in the noise-cancelling quality, especially in the bass range.

"This means that with ANC turned on, these headphones won't do nearly as good a job blocking out the low engine rumbles of planes or buses as they did before this update," the publication noted.

Apple pulls update

Apple has since pulled the most recent update (AirPods Pro firmware 2C54). The tech giant has not yet acknowledged changes to its noise cancellation performance even though it's quite clear that the feature is working differently than it used to before the update.

It's possible that the company made this change deliberately to address other issues, or it may be inadvertent, in which case the changes could be reversed later. It seems like we'll just have to wait and see what a future AirPods Pro update brings.