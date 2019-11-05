Apple is apparently offering fresh redeem codes to customers eligible for the free 1-year Apple TV+ subscription who are facing issues activating the free offer via the TV app. The multinational technological company debuted Apple TV+ last week, offering users access to exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies in 4K HDR quality. The tech giant has reportedly spent billions of dollars on original content to offer titles like "The Morning Show", "See", "For All Mankind", "Dickinson", and "The Elephant Queen" among others.

The launch of the streaming service was accompanied with a free giveaway promotion: a year of Apple TV+ if you've purchased an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch since Sept 10. However, it appears that the promotion has not gone as smoothly as Apple would've hoped.

In theory, the free AppleTV+ trial should automatically show up for eligible users. All you have to do is open the TV app on your newly purchased Apple product, tap on the "Enjoy 1 Year Free" tab on the app and then get 12 months of Apple TV+ for free. The subscription otherwise costs $4.99 a month, which you will be charged should you choose not to cancel your subscription before its auto-renewal next year.

Apple is also sending out push notifications to users to raise awareness about the promotion. However, some of them are facing issues while trying to redeem the offer. As pointed out by 9to5Mac, some users are complaining about receiving the push notification but not being able to see the 1-year free trial offer on the TV app, just the 7-day trial. While other users have reported being able to redeem the free year of subscription even though they haven't purchased an Apple product since the cut-off date.

How to get a new redeem code from Apple? If you're among the users unable to redeem the subscription despite purchasing an Apple device recently, here are some things you need to try out. Open a desktop web browser and go to https://tv.apple.com and log in with your Apple ID and password. Once you login, you should be able to accept the free 1-year subscription from there. On your iPhone or iPad, sign out of the TV app, close the app, relaunch it and then sign in with your credentials Your 1-year subscription should now be activated

If you are unable to claim the offer even after trying out the above-mentioned steps, you can contact Apple support and they will generate a unique redeem code for you to avail the 1-year free subscription from the App Store, as pointed out by some Reddit users. All you need to do is make sure you mention your mac OS/iOS version, attach proof of recent purchase of an Apple product, as well as the name of the store you purchased the Apple device from.