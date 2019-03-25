American technology behemoth Apple is all geared up for the company's annual sprint event on March 25. But, unlike the previous programmes, this is very special, as it is touted to announce something new and make no mistake, it will have a huge effect on the entertainment business arena.

Apple is slated to kick off the Special Event at 10:00 am PDT at the company's prestigious Steve Jobs Theater, 1 Apple Park, Cupertino. Like the previous events, Apple will broadcast the entire programme live online.

This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

How to watch on Apple Special Event 2019 on Android Phone?

Android device owners can watch the Apple event live (HERE) via Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

How to watch on Apple Special Event 2019 on Apple iPhones, iPods and iPads?

Apple iPhones, iPods and iPads, which run iOS 10.0 or later version, can directly watch the event (HERE) via Safari browser.

How to watch on Apple Special Event 2019 on Apple Macs?

Apple Mac PC should have macOS Sierra 10.12 or later (or later version) to watch the event on this link (HERE).

How to watch Apple Special Event 2019 on Apple TV?

Readers can watch the Apple event via AirPlay on Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS.

Here's What To Expect At Apple Special Spring Event 2019:

A couple of weeks ago, when Apple announced to host the Special Event 2019 on March 25, many speculated that the company would unveil multiple hardware products along with new multi-media streaming service. But, last week, it in series of three days, launched iPad Air (3rd gen), iPad mini (5th gen), upgraded iMac series, AirPods (2nd gen), new Watch band spring collection along with iPhone cases, hinting that the company didn't want the hardware products to consume too much time on the stage and make the invitees lose patience before the final announcement. Personally, I imagined, Tim Cook, taking the stage after the hardware announcement and say the words 'One more thing...' But, as we know, it won't be happening that way, at least in the upcoming event.

However, there is a lot of significance for Apple and this probably in the long term may become a cash cow for the company, like the current iPhone, which by the way is losing interest from customers from the past quarter. More and more people are restraining to go for new iPhone after two years, instead of waiting for one more year to get one.

It is widely reported Apple will foray into the multimedia streaming service, which will take on giants such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, among others.

Apple is said to be spending close to $2 billion dollars to produce its own shows and the interesting thing about the deals with show producers is that all content to show on Apple service will be family oriented and there will no adult content.

Apple has reportedly signed several big Hollywood celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and also Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are already working on 'The Morning Show' TV series.

Also, Apple is said to partner HBO to offer the latter's content on its App TV app for a monthly subscription for $9.99. It is expected to collaborate with Show Time and other content partners in the near future.

Besides the new multi-media streaming, the Cupertino-based company is also expected to announce Apple News subscription, which entitles customers to access top media websites including Wall Street Journal and 200 other magazines for a monthly subscription of $9.99.

Apple Special Event Time Details: