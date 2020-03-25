Apple has rolled out a critical update of all its operating system versions for the iPhones, iPads and the Macs. And as you can expect, the all-new iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, tvOS 13.4, WatchOS 6.2 and macOS Catalina 10.15.4 has arrived with tons of new feature besides critical patches for the existing exploits.

All the updates come via OTA, meaning you could probably get a notification about its availability. So tap on the Download and Install button and wait for a while to experience the new features. In this article, we would focus on the critical features of the Apple OS upgrades.

iOS 13.4 for your iPhones - What's news?

The iPhone upgrade comes with tons of exciting improvements you should be aware of. The final version of this upgrade would, however, be rolled out along with Apples highly awaited iPhone 9 smartphone. The latest version of the iOS 13.4 comes with exciting stuff such as iCloud Drive and Memoji stickers. Here go some details about the latest features.

Memoji Stickers

Apple has unveiled a series of Memoji stickers for its iOS 13 driven smartphone already. The feature lets you create stickers inspired by your face and send you across apps exist in the device. The latest upgrade of iOS and iPadOS has added nine exciting Memoji stickers.

The CarKey

Introduced first in the iOS beta version, the latest CarKey feature would let you use your iPhone as your car key. The feature utilises NFC technology to give you lock, unlock alongside a few other features. However, you can only use the feature if your car comes loaded with NFC connectivity.

The all-new TV App

The new TV app would let you download content via mobile data and a few other options. For the uninitiated, the TV app lets iPhone and iPad users to watch Apple TV+ alongside a few other platforms.

iCloud shared folder

The new iOS and iPadOS lets you share a folder in your iCloud with several other iCloud users. The feature comes with the necessary user settings, which lets you control the usability of the shared files. For using this feature you just have to tap and hold over a folder icon in the Files app and click on the share>>Add People. The new update also lets the Chinese iPhone users' to use Alipay.

iPadOS 13.4- What's new?

The new iPadOS 13.4 comes with a much-required feature to add external keypads and mouse with the iPads. The feature lets you pair any compatible accessory without restriction. The update also lets you remap the keyboard keys connected to your iPad. It also comes with tons of keyboard shortcuts for searching, creating albums, navigate between tabs and a lot more.

macOS 10.15.4- What's new

The new macOS update lets you import Chrome passwords to your Keychain and use them in Autofill tasks. It also comes with HDR playback support for Netflix content. However, the feature would be limited to compatible computers.

The update also comes with Universal Purchase support to use a single purchase app across all your Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, Mac machines and Apple TV. You can also open all the recently played games on your Apple devices on your Arcade tab.