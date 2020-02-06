One of the biggest talking points for gadget fans around the world is: "What will Apple do next?" The thread goes on and on. Every year, when Apple is about to launch something new, fans and geeks indulge in a guessing game about what new design, cameras, touch and security features the device will sport.

Of late, fans have been wondering: "Will Apple release a foldable iPhone and when will it release it?" Now comes the news that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Apple a patent for a "foldable device".

What is Apple's latest patent all about?

According to the patent, Apple's design includes "A hinge mechanism (that) may be used to ensure adequate separation between the first and second portions when the housing is bent. Movable flaps may be retracted when the housing is bent to create room for a bent portion of the display." According to USPTO, Apple originally applied for the patent on August 9, 2016 and only released the information in February 2020.

Can the foldable iPhone be a game-changer?

Apple iPhones were the biggest game-changer, heralding a technology breakthrough more than a decade ago. Now the question is will Apple's foldable iPhone do the same.

Also, Apple is reportedly working on a low-cost iPhone, supposedly the iPhone SE 2. The device is expected to launch in March 2020. Rumors are doing the rounds that the phone may be called the iPhone 9 and that trial production has already begun.