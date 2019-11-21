Apple's latest iPhones have received thumbs up for their battery life. However, if you're not content with the battery life on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or the iPhone 11 Pro Max, then you can now purchase new battery cases. The company has unveiled a new line of Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11 lineup. The cases offer protection with a soft-touch silicone exterior and microfibre lining on the inside.

New Smart Battery cases for iPhone

The new Smart Battery cases now come with a dedicated camera button. For those who prefer a hardware button for taking photos or videos, the new cases are a great buy. Along with adding more hours of usage, the cases also offer a better picture-taking experience. The dedicated button will launch the camera app when you press it once. Press the button again to take a picture, and if you want to record a video, then you'll have to press and hold the button.

iPhone 11 Smart Battery cases are available in different colour options

There are other cases available for the new iPhones, which offer a camera button. However, these new Smart Battery cases are officially from Apple. It is also rare to find a battery case with a dedicated camera button. As always, Apple isn't advertising the battery capacity on the cases, but it does claim a battery improvement of around 50 per cent when watching videos non-stop.

Since the new iPhone 11 series already offer a great battery life, the battery case can be used for those weekend trips where you won't have access to plug points. The phone should easily last two days with the case. All the cases support wireless charging, which is nice. Also, if you use the 18W fast charger that comes with iPhone 11 Pro, the case will charge much faster.

The iPhone 11 Smart Battery cases cost S$199 for all models and are available in Black, and White colour options. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max cases are also available in Pink Sand colour. Yes, these are Apple products and they are more expensive than other battery cases from brands such as Mophie. The cases will soon be available for purchase via the official Apple Singapore online store as well as Apple Stores.