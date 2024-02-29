Apple Halts Self-Driving Car Project, Might Lay Off Hundreds of Workers

In a surprising turn of events, technology giant Apple Inc. has reportedly put a stop to its ambitious self-driving car project, sparking speculation about impending job cuts within the division. Recent reports suggest that the company is poised to let go of "hundreds of employees" linked to the project.

TechCrunch's latest update indicates that Apple has halted all activities related to its self-driving car endeavor, potentially resulting in significant job losses within the division. With around 1,400 employees initially involved in the Apple Car project, the cessation of the project is expected to have a major impact on the workforce.

While not all employees are expected to lose their jobs, a substantial number are likely to be affected. Some may be reassigned to Apple's Generative AI (GenAI) projects, indicating a strategic shift in the company's technological focus.

Background: Apple's Self-Driving Car Project

Apple entered the autonomous vehicles industry in 2014 with the launch of "Project Titan," aiming to transform transportation through the development of a self-driving car, aligning with its commitment to innovation and disruption in various sectors. In 2021, the company appointed former BMW executive Ulrich Kranz, renowned for his work on the i3 program, to lead the project. Despite these efforts, Apple encountered challenges along the way, resulting in delays and revisions to its original vision.

Initially conceived as a car without traditional features like steering wheels and pedals, Apple's design aspirations gradually shifted towards a more conventional approach. The revised concept included standard automotive elements such as a driver's seat, steering wheel, and pedals, reflecting a pragmatic adjustment to industry norms.