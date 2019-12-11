Unlike Android, Apple's mobile operating system, iOS seldom comes into the news for vulnerability reasons. However, a developer called Kishan Bagaria has found out a lethal exploit in the iOS 13.2.3 operating system. The exploit manipulates the Airdrop feature in iPhone and iPad devices, and let an attacker transmit spams to any nearby devices. The developer has given a name to his discovery- AirDos.

How AirDos Works

The vulnerability would work all the iPhone and iPad editions with the AirDrop settings left open for everyone.

Any iPhone or iPad users can become an AirDos victim if anyone or a person in their contact trigger this vulnerability.

According to the developer, after triggering the exploit, the AirDrop popup would remain active for an infinite time and make the victims' device unusable. The Bug won't let them go even after locking and then unlocking the device.

So once someone gets attacked with the AirDos exploit, the victims' device would become unusable, and "you can stop this by turning off AirDrop/WiFi/Bluetooth," mentioned Kishan.

The AirDrop feature of iOS lets iOS users shares files with fellow iOS users. Users can restrict their AirDrop visibility to nobody, nearby iPhones or for customized contacts.

Apple Drops in



After finding out the Bug, the developer reported it to Apple on September 19, 2019, to which Apple get back on October 3 mentioning, "We are still investigating this issue. If we determine that our products are affected, then we may prepare a security update for our customers."

iOS 13.3.

Apple confirmed the developer on November 11 that they would address the issue in its upcoming upgrade. The iPhone maker has mentioned him to acknowledge in its security advisory publicly.

The iOS 13.3 has already been rolled out today. The new operating system version comes with a series of upgrades with performance improvements, bug fixes and the revamped parental control system. Find out what new iOS 13.3 is set to offer from here.