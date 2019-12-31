If you've been wanting to see an iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max in a Product (RED) paint job, we might not see that happening anytime soon. However, we might see Apple launching a Product RED Apple Watch Series 5 variant very soon.

According to a report from French website WatchGeneration, Apple could be planning to add another color to the Apple Watch Series 5 apart from the existing Space Grey, Silver and Gold color options. And it most certainly will be a Product RED edition of the Apple Watch, as the color variant was spotted when it briefly showed up in an Apple database. The new color option could be available as early as spring 2020.

Apple Watch Product (RED) will come with aluminum case

As per the original report in French, the database showed the mention of a Product (RED) Apple Watch before being quickly removed. The report was posted along with some concept images, or mockups which depict the aluminum case of the Apple Watch Series 5 in a lighter hue of red, which almost appears like a darker shade of pink.

The report, however, doesn't reveal anything apart from the observation that the new color appeared briefly in the database under a reference number different from RED bracelets. The report also speculated that the Product (RED) Apple Watch is a Series 5 variant although we cannot be completely sure, so take this information with a pinch of salt, unless Apple officially confirms.

Will be priced the same as regular Apple Watch Series 5

Also according to the report the supposed Apple Watch Product (RED) could be sold for the same price as the regular aluminum case Apple Watch Series 5 variants which start at $399. Apple traditionally launches Product (RED) devices around springtime (March), at least that was when it launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in 2018, and the same seems to be the case with the Product RED Apple Watch too, if at all it launches.

Meanwhile, there are some Apple Watch sports bands and sports loops that carry the Product (RED) moniker and the iconic red color that's symbolic of the Product (RED) initiative, but this will be the first time that we will see an Apple Watch adorn the color.

What is Product (RED)?

Apple has been participating in the Product (RED) charity initiative that contributes up to 5% of the profits in raising HIV/AIDS awareness in eight African countries. The company started its partnership with the charity with the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Product (RED) editions in March 2017, which became quite popular and continued the edition with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus the next year. In the current iPhone lineup, the budget iPhone XR and iPhone 11 come in the Product (RED) varaints.

Considering the popularity of the iPhone XR Product (RED) and iPhone 11 Product (RED) editions, we hope that a lot of people are going to like an Apple Watch Product (RED) edition too. Also, a spring refresh to the Apple Watch series 5 will be a great time to boost up the sale of the Apple Watch,we buy we will have to wait until March 2020 to know if Apple will actually launch it.