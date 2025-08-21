Apple Chooses India for iPhone 17 Manufacturing, Sidestepping Trump's Trade Heat

Apple is making a pivotal change to its global supply chain, one that places India at the center even as U.S. President Donald Trump presses for iPhones to be made in America. All four models of the iPhone 17 lineup, which are expected to launch in September, will be produced in India. It is the first time Apple will assemble its newest phones there before they reach other markets.

The shift is part of Apple's broader effort to reduce reliance on China, long its largest production base. The company is expanding output across five plants in India, including new facilities run by the Tata Group in Tamil Nadu and a Foxconn site near Bangalore.

Tata's entry into iPhone assembly is seen as especially significant. Within the next two years, its factories are expected to contribute nearly half of India's iPhone production. That would cement Tata as one of Apple's most important regional partners and make India a long-term manufacturing hub for the company.

India's exports of iPhones are already climbing quickly. Between April and July this year, shipments reached $7.5 billion, compared with $17 billion for the entire previous fiscal year. Analysts say India has now overtaken China as the top exporter of smartphones to the U.S.—a significant milestone in Apple's shifting supply chain.

President Trump has repeatedly urged Apple to bring iPhone manufacturing back to the United States. He has warned that devices made in India or China could face higher import duties. He has recently raised the tariff percentage from 25 to 50% on India, one of the highest levied on any country.

Industry experts note that Apple began preparing for such challenges years ago by investing heavily in India. That foresight is paying dividends, as India's role in supplying U.S.-bound iPhones rises while China's share declines.

The timing of this transition comes just weeks ahead of Apple's annual September event, where the company is expected to introduce the iPhone 17 series. The lineup will include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Other announcements may feature Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and the latest iOS update.

Pricing interest is also strong. The iPhone 17 is expected to launch at $1,078.80, while the iPhone 17 Air may be priced at $1,198.80. The Pro model is anticipated at $1,751.88, and the top-end Pro Max at $1,979.88.