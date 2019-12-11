Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook is in the Lion City today, Wednesday, December 11. Not something that you may have expected on what seems to be just another busy weekday for most. Cook is in town to meet two local iPhone photographers - Darren Soh and Aik Beng Chia - who got an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to host one of the biggest names the tech world.

Tim Cook flew in from Japan

Dressed in blue polo neck t-shirt and khaki pants, Cook seems to be having a great time with the two photographs who took him sightseeing around town. The excited photographers took to social media and shared their photos and experiences with hosting Tim Cook who reportedly has flown into Singapore from Japan. Cook was in Japan earlier and paid a visit to the Apple Store in Ginza.

His hosts in Singapore took him around prominent places across the city and Darren Soh who is known for his photography of Singapore's buildings and architecture posted on his Facebook page that he and Chia had the opportunity to host the Apple Chief at Singapore's iconic Tiong Bahru Market and that he couldn't think of a better place to let Cook get the real feel of Singapore.

Visit to historical Tiong Bahru market

Despite the incessant rain in the area, Soh was able to give a quick rundown about the architectural history of the newer Housing Development Board (HBD) blocks behind the Tiong Bahru estate which were built by the esrtwhile Singapore Improvement Trust.

Fellow iPhone photographer, Chia, who happens to be a former graphic designer, also shared his experience with Tim Cook in his Instagram story. "It's an honour to have breakfast with Apple CEO Tim Cook and (Darren Soh) this morning," he wrote. Both Soh and Chia are huge fans of Apple and have been using Apple products for as long as 20 years. And we're sure they made the perfect hosts to Tim Cook.

Tim Cook is overwhelmed by Singapore's hospitality

Overwhelmed by the hospitality of the two photographers and Singaporean, Cook tweeted to share his Singapore experience with his 11 million plus followers on Twitter. Tim Cook then reportedly left for the Apple Store on Orchard Road where he is said to have spent time with children who used Apple's augmented reality platform Arkkit.

It's nice to see the more humane side of some of the world's most powerful people.