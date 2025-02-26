Apple Caught in 'Trump' Glitch Scandal: iPhones Flash US President's Name When Users Say 'Racist'

Apple is addressing a speech recognition glitch after viral TikTok videos showed iPhones briefly displaying the word "Trump" when users dictated "racist." The issue, first spotted on social media, was later replicated by multiple NBC reporters. The incident has sparked a wave of speculation, with some claiming it was intentional.

In one viral video, a user speaks the word "racist" into the iPhone's voice-to-text feature. The phone briefly flashes "Trump" before correcting itself to another word. The glitch has fueled controversy, with some believing it was a deliberate move, while others see it as a technical flaw.

Apple Responds to Controversy

Apple confirmed the issue and assured users that a fix was being implemented. "We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today," a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Apple explained that the glitch occurs due to how its speech recognition system processes words. The system initially suggests words with similar phonetic sounds before finalizing the correct term. The company insisted that this was not an intentional issue but rather a software error that needed to be corrected.

Conspiracy Theories and Online Reactions

The glitch quickly became a talking point on social media, drawing attention from conspiracy theorists. Alex Jones, a controversial media figure, claimed Apple was deliberately trying to "subliminally attack" former President Donald Trump. "Try it yourself, folks. This attack is next-level evil. We are surrounded by deep state deception," he posted on X.

His remarks ignited further speculation, with some users accusing Apple of political bias. Others dismissed the claims, arguing that speech recognition software often makes errors and that the glitch was likely unintentional.

Apple's History of Political Scrutiny

This is not the first time Apple has been linked to political controversy. CEO Tim Cook has faced criticism for his ties to Trump's administration, particularly after joining other tech billionaires in donating to Trump's inauguration. Some social media users pointed out that this latest issue comes at a time when Apple is already under political scrutiny.

The timing of the glitch has fueled debates, with some suggesting it could further damage Apple's image. However, most experts believe the issue is purely technical and not a deliberate political statement.

Past Apple Controversies

Apple has faced several PR challenges in recent years. Less than a year ago, the company was criticized over an iPad ad that showed an industrial press crushing objects symbolizing human creativity. The ad, posted by Tim Cook on X, was slammed as tone-deaf, especially as artists voiced concerns about AI's impact on creative industries.

Now, with the speech recognition glitch making headlines, Apple is once again in the spotlight. The company is working quickly to address the issue and prevent further speculation.

Fix Expected Soon

Apple has assured users that a fix is being rolled out and that dictation should function properly soon. The company emphasized that its voice-to-text software is designed to improve over time and that errors like this can occasionally occur.

While the glitch has sparked controversy, Apple maintains that it was purely a technical issue. With the fix now in progress, the company hopes to move past the backlash and reassure users that its technology is not influenced by politics.