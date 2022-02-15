Apollonia Llewellyn: Brit Model Breaks the Internet after Strutting Down Street in Bikini During New York Fashion Week

A page three model is breaking the internet after walking the streets of New York in a skimpy attire despite the city experiencing heavy snow. Apollonia Llewellyn, 22, recently took the New York Fashion by storm after she decided to take to the New York streets in underboob-flashing bikini.

Llewellyn, who is sometimes known by her model name, Barbi, posted the racy photos on her Instagram page, which is now garnering thousands of views. The Page 3 model's face was also recently featured on billboard in New York this week.

Raising the Temperature

Llewellyn recently posted her photos on her Instagram account @ apolloniallewellyn where she is seen wearing an underboob-flashing bikini as she crossed the road in Big Apple. Llewellyn was also wearing a white puffa jacket, but it didn't seem to be doing much to keep her warm, since she had the coat open wide, exposing her bikini.

"When it snows in NYC, there's only one thing for me to do..." she captioned the photo. She also threw in a swimsuit emoji.

However, Llewellyn chose grey trainers to keep things realistic when it came to footwear. Her blond locks were tied back into a fashionable low ponytail, and she was wearing dark sunglasses.

The model completed the ensemble by sporting a silver cross necklace. Llewellyn, who appeared to be every inch the star, appeared ambivalent as she turned heads in her revealing outfit.

The photograph has seen gone viral and has so far garnered more than 10,000 likes.

Breaking the Internet

However, this isn't the first time she has posted her raunchy snaps. Only a month back she was seen posing completely naked as she enjoyed a soak in the bath. She posted that photo too on Instagram. However, the model made sure to pixelate her chest area so that she wasn't showing too much after ditching her bra.

As far as this photo is concerned, her followers are drooling over it. And Llewellyn, who has more than 412,000 followers seem to be enjoying all the attention.

"Incredible pic," wrote on fan, while another wrote, "This is iconic!!!"

"The best pic ever of you and you've only done it in the middle of NYC - pic goals," wrote yet another follower.

The blonde beauty, who is part of the ongoing New York for fashion week, is also making the most of her time in the city with tons of sponsored posts.

Llewellyn is also a TikTok influencer and is currently followed by more than 350k users and her videos are already showered with more than two million likes. She was also the winner of the World Teen Supermodel England 2017-18.