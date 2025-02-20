A$AP Rocky Acquitted in Assault Trial; Rihanna Reacts with Gratitude

A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in his felony assault trial on Tuesday, sparking emotional scenes in the courtroom. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, leaped into Rihanna's arms as cheers erupted. The couple embraced, overwhelmed with relief.

The jury deliberated for just three hours before acquitting Rocky of charges that could have landed him in prison for over 20 years. As they exited, Rocky expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank y'all for saving my life." Rihanna, seated between his mother and sister throughout the trial, was visibly emotional.

Trial and Allegations

Rocky, 36, was accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli during a dispute in November 2021. Prosecutors claimed the incident was premeditated. Rocky's defense team insisted the weapon was a prop gun, calling the accusations baseless.

Despite the high-profile nature of the case, Rocky refused a plea deal and opted for a jury trial. His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, argued that the case was about financial gain, stating, "For Relli, it was never about justice ... it's about a man seeking a profit from a fabricated narrative."

Rihanna's Reaction

Shortly after the verdict, Rihanna shared her feelings online. "The Glory belongs to God and God alone," she wrote in all caps. "THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!" The singer stood by Rocky throughout the trial, attending multiple hearings. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in 2020, are parents to two young sons, RZA and Riot.

During closing arguments, prosecutors objected to Rihanna's presence, arguing her fame should not influence the jury. District Attorney John Lewin stated, "I want to make sure that no matter how famous his [partner] is, no matter how cute his kids are ... he needs to be treated like any other person." The judge later ruled that Rihanna and their children should not be mentioned in court discussions.

Rocky Speaks Out

After his acquittal, Rocky addressed reporters outside the Los Angeles courtroom. "I gotta thank God first," he said. "And I really want to thank the jury for making the right decision. This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years, but I'm thankful and blessed to be here as a free man."

He later posted a brief message on social media, seemingly warning others: "DON'T BE DUMB."

Love Story and Support

Rocky and Rihanna first met in 2012 during rehearsals for the MTV Video Music Awards. Though rumors swirled for years, they remained friends before confirming their relationship in 2020. Since then, they have become one of the most talked-about celebrity couples, frequently appearing together at major events.

The couple's bond strengthened during Rocky's legal troubles. Rihanna was a constant source of support, attending court dates and publicly defending him. With the trial behind them, they can now move forward, focusing on their careers and family.

As Rocky walked free, one thing was clear: Rihanna and their love stood strong through it all.