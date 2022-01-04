AOC Slammed for Partying Maskless with Billy Porter in Miami Drag Bar Amid Rising COVID Cases

US rep for NYC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is known as an avid supporter of mask mandates, was spotted partying maskless with Broadway star, Billy Porter in a packed Miami bar on Sunday, January 2. Florida saw a huge 948% rise in COVID cases last week. Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, has been holidaying in Miami before the New Year. In a video posted on social media, she was seen attending a packed drag bar event in the city maskless.

The New York congresswoman was seen waving to other bargoers as she was introduced by the host, Billy Porter on stage at the outdoors 'drag brunch' event at the Palace Bar. The photos of maskless AOC hugging the Broadway star at an outdoor event in Miami drew enormous flak online. She was branded a 'hypocrite' for flouting COVID norms holidaying in a state where the infection rate has spiked suddenly.

AOC had always been critical of 'slack' COVID restrictions in Florida, especially during the earlier waves of the pandemic. Her criticism has, time and again irked Republicans and Conservative journalists.

'Absolute hypocrite'

Netizens bashed AOC for partying maskless in Florida after frowning upon the lax COVID restrictions in the state earlier. "AOC was spotted partying in a bar maskless in the great free state of Florida. Absolute hypocrite," one user tweeted.

"Why is she vacationing in a state that doesn't implement her do-or-die restrictions like masks and vaccine passports?" another tweet read.

A few days ago AOC lashed out at Republicans and called them 'sexually frustrated' after former Trump advisor Steve Cortes commented on her boyfriend's feet in a picture. She was clicked on a lunch date with her long-time boyfriend, Riley Roberts in Miami on December 30.

"If Republicans are mad they can't date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend's feet. Ya creepy weirdos," she tweeted