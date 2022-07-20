AOC, Ilhan Omar Arrest Was Staged? Speculations on Social Media After Duo Spotted in 'Invisible Handcuffs'

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota were trolled on social media after many accused them of staging their arrest during a pro-abortion demonstration outside the Supreme Court. AOC and Omar were also mocked for imitating being handcuffed.

According to Capitol Police, 17 members of Congress were arrested during the demonstration including Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Jackie Speier of California, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Andy Levin of Michigan, Barabara Lee of California, Cori Bush of Missouri, Katherine Clark of Connecticut, Nydia Valezquez of New York, Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, and Sarah Jacobs of California.

Were AOC And Omar Handcuffed During Their Arrest?

In a tweet, Omar wrote, "Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court. I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!"

The accompanying clip in the video showed Omar walking away from the group, with her hands behind her back, imitating the handcuffed gesture. She then looks behind and giggles before raising a hand fist in the air.

The clip also showed AOC being escorted away by a Capitol Police officer as she too imitated being restrained by handcuffs with hands behind her back. She then raised her fist to the supporters before crossing her wrists behind her back again.

NBC News reported that in a series of tweets, the Capitol Police claimed that the arrests were made for "crowding, obstructing or incommoding," after the demonstrators refused to get out of the street despite several warnings.

Arrest Was Staged ?

Soon after the clips surfaced many social media users not only trolled AOC and Omar for wearing invisible handcuffs but also claimed that the arrest was staged.

"Do you really think that was a real arrest? Everything is staged. It creates a crisis to get bills passed or create division. We learned this in grade school," wrote a user.

"Today I participated in a staged arrest and pretended to be handcuffed. Say hey to your husband/brother for me you sick bitch," tweeted a user.

"Also called a photo op Does not even need to be "real" Not sure why they went thru the trouble Why not just stage the staged arrest? Better lighting etc," read another tweet.

"If an officer has a grip on someone being arrested & that person raises their fist in the air wouldn't it illicit a response from the officer, even a knee jerk to prevent the person from running/turning etc? This AOC arrest was staged as was Jan 6th. Country is under attack," expressed another user.