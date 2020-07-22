AOA's Seolhyun is alleged of creating disturbance at a Thailand hotel after smoking cigarettes. The online community sites termed the incident as "Thai cigarette disturbance" and stated that the girl in question was AOA's Seolhyun.

Reacting to the same, Seohyun's agency FNC Entertainment clearly stated that the reports and claims had defamed their artist. The agency clarified that it will take strict legal action against those spreading the rumors.

Rumors Based on 2016 Talk Show

The rumors are based on a September 2016 talk show in E-Channel's Brave Journalists segment that alleged that member B of the girl group who is known for her innocent image, swears and smokes constantly.

The reporter also claimed that this girl who had a pure image cursed frequently and smoked cigarettes in her private life. The report had elaborated that the member B had gone to Thailand to shoot for a commercial when she was caught smoking inside her room.

This action resulted in setting off the smoking alarm, making guests in other rooms rush out to the lobby. The girl group member is said to have told the hotel administration that she was not aware that the room was a non-smoking area. The hotel staff was made to apologize to her.

The report also claimed that the girl group member also re-signed the contract of the commercial as she was late for the shoot after taking selfies. The top star did not leave the advertising company with any choice but to re-sign the contract. The netizens connected the incident to Seolhyun as the K-pop star had been to Thailand to shoot a commercial. She is also said to have signed the revised contract for the advertisement.

FNC to Take Legal Action Against Rumors

Seolhyun's Agency FNC Entertainment rubbished these reports and claims as rumors. The agency stated that it was initiating legal action against these spreading baseless rumors.

"We're stating clearly that the person in the rumors is not Seolhyun. We're collecting data for legal action against groundless rumors online and the spread of false information. It is very disappointing that this is being reported on as if it's true, and we will take strong legal action without any leniency as Seolhyun has been defamed due to this," FNC Entertainment stated.