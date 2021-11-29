Anti-Vaxxer Vegan Who Refused to Take the Vaccine Because it was Tested on Animals Dies of Covid

A vegan anti-vaxxer from Malvern, Worcestershire, who refused to take the jab because it had been tested on animals died of Covid earlier this month.

Glynn Steel, 54, had tested positive for the virus on Oct. 27, but after his health started deteriorating, his wife, Emma, 50, admitted him to a hospital in Worcester, England. Steel was placed in intensive care and then an induced coma before breathing his last on Nov. 16.

Steel was an Animal Lover

Emma described Glynn as a gentle soul who was vegan and did not want to take the vaccine because he believed animals were being subjected to cruelty. He was hesitant to receive the vaccine after reading that producers including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson had tested theirs on animals.

Glynn cared for a total of six rescued cats and dogs at his home and even brought a dog in need back from a holiday in Sri Lanka.

'I Wish I'd Had the Vaccine'

Steel, a field service engineer by profession, begged nurses for the vaccine in the days leading up to his death but it was too late. His last words to his wife were, "I have never felt so ill, I wish I'd had the vaccine."

Steel intended to retire and spend more time travelling and looking after animals. Emma, who is double vaccinated, says she is now facing "an empty future alone" and is urging everyone to take the jab. "I insist to everyone I know to get the vaccine," she said.

Glynn started experiencing a cold and got himself tested after it got worse gradually. Days after testing positive, his health deteriorated rapidly due to his age and the fact that he was unvaccinated. He was hospitalized on Nov. 2 and by the 10th he was placed on life support.

Glynn died within 20 minutes of life his life support being turned off. "I was with him when he died. I was wearing a full PPE kit so I couldn't touch him, but they played his favourite music by the Sex Pistols and I stayed with him until the end." Glynn's niece, Charlotte Steel, has launched a GoFundMe page for her uncle with the aim of raising money to cover the funeral expenses. The fundraised has already amassed close to $1,500 in donations.