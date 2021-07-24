Stephen Harmon: Anti-Vax Hillsong Church Member Who Tweeted 'I Got 99 Problems But a Vax Ain't One' Dies of COVID-19

A member of the Hillsong church who mocked COVID-19 vaccinations on social media last month has died in California following a month-long battle with the deadly disease.

Stephen Harmon, 34, died on Wednesday at the Corona Regional Medical Center near Los Angeles, where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus and pneumonia.

His death was announced by Hillsong founder Brian Houston, who said he had just heard the "devastating news that our beloved friend, Stephen Harmon has passed away from Covid. Heartbreaking."

Harmon's Social Media Posts Included Posts Mocking Dr. Fauci

Harmon, a Hillsong College graduate, made fun about not taking the jab on social media in the weeks leading up to his passing, including when he was in the hospital being treated for the virus.

In a tweet posted on June 3, Harmon joked, "If you're having email problems, I feel bad for you, son. I got 99 problems but a vax ain't one." His profile has since been made private but screenshots of the tweets are still circulating on social media.

On July 8, Harmon wrote: "Biden's door to door vaccine 'surveyors' really should be called JaCovid Witnesses. #keepmovingdork." He also posted memes mocking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US's top infectious disease doctor on social media.

Harmon was 'Struggling to Function' Days Before his Death

Harmon revealed on June 30 that he had been hospitalized with the virus and posted posted about his treatment from the hospital bed. In the days prior to his death, Harmon posted about how he was "on max oxygen" and "struggling to function."

"Please pray y'all, they really want to intubate me and put me on a ventilator. even the slightest movements and my heart rate skyrockets and oxygen dependency increases. and please, I'm not asking for anyone's opinion on intubation, I'll make my own choice, I'm asking for prayer," he said.

He followed up with, 'If you don't have faith that God can heal me over your stupid ventilator then keep the Hell out of my ICU room, there's no room in here for fear or lack of faith!' #ThingsIAmAboutToScream.'

His tragic final tweet, which was posted on Wednesday, revealed that he had decided to be intubated. "I'm choosing to going under intubation, I've fought this thing as hard as I can but unfortunately it's reached a point of critical choice & as much as I hate having to do this I'd rather it be willingness than forced emergency procedure. Don't know when I'll wake up, please pray."