Anti-LGBTQ Republican State Senator Caught 'Liking' Transgender Pornstar's Nude Photo on Twitter

An Alabama state lawmaker was caught liking transgender porn online a week after he voted in favor of a bill that restricts transgender minors' access to gender-affirming health care.

Alabama State Sen. Tom Whatley (R) liked an explicit tweet posted by a Philadelphia-based adult performer known as "Bambi Blonde" or "Baphomet Barbie."

Whatley Caught Liking Photo of Trans Girl's 'Tiddies'

The trans performer goes by @bblgumbaphomet on Twitter and describes herself as a "trans grrl princess." Her feed contains X-rated content, including photos and videos showing transgender women engaging in sexual acts.

On Feb. 15, she shared a topless photo of herself, exposing her breasts along with a caption that read, "I love my new, fat, G-cup tiddies."

Although the explicit image was posted last month, a Twitter user pointed out that the photo appeared in the "Likes" feed of Whatley's official Twitter handle @SenTomWhatley. The Republican lawmaker has since unliked the photo but not before the user grabbed a screenshot of his "Likes" tab.



On Wednesday, Bambi tweeted out another nude photo with the caption, "US Senator approved tiddies and dick," in reference to the controversy.



Whatley Approved Treatment Ban on Transgender Kids

Last week, Whatley voted in favor of a bill that would make it illegal for doctors to treat/prescribe transgender youth under the age of 19 with puberty-blocking drugs, hormone treatment or perform gender-confirmation surgery, according to the Associated Press.

The bill is yet to be approved by the Alabama House of Representatives but if signed into law, doctors who violate the regulation could face up to 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

The bill also contains provisions that would force school officials to "out" transgender students to their parents if a teacher or administrator believes a student is struggling with their gender identity or objects to a student's failure to conform to gender norms or behaves contrary to traditional gender-based stereotypes.

Whatley proposed an amendment to exempt counselors from being prosecuted under the law for offering counselling therapy to transgender youth but when but when that amendment was defeated, he voted in favor of the bill.

This is not the first time an opposer of transgender rights has been caught looking at adult transgender content. In 2018, anti-LGBTQ host of Info Wars and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was caught on camera with an open tab on his phone of a page titled "Naughty tbabe Marissa Mi..."

Marissa Minx was later revealed to be an Australian transgender adult film actress and the term "tbabe" is a term used to refer to transgender porn stars. He later claimed porn "popped up on his phone" while looking up a reporter he was hiring.