Anti-Israel Protestors Invade White House Correspondents Dinner, Crash Red Carpet Chanting 'F**k Joe Biden' in Total Chaos [WATCH]

Anti-Israel protestors created chaos outside the annual White House Correspondents Dinner by unfurling a large Palestinian flag on the venue's side and shouting at President Biden's motorcade and attendees as they entered the event. Video footage shows several protesters even storming the red carpet at the star-studded event.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Washington D.C. Hilton Hotel on Saturday night, where President Biden was set to crack jokes as part of the annual charity dinner with White House reporters. Video footage captured a crowd of jubilant protesters cheering as a Palestinian flag was unfurled from one of the top floors of the hotel, while several guests were nearly mobbed.

Chaos at White House Correspondents Dinner

Another video shows activists lining the entrance to the dinner and shouting directly at well-dressed celebrities as they made their way inside. Other protesters chanted "shame on you" at the guests.

According to a photo from CNN, Caitlyn Jenner was among the guests mobbed by protesters as she attempted to enter the event.

Demonstrators even managed to infiltrate the hotel, storming the red carpet with a large sign reading "Biden's Legacy is Genocide."

Meanwhile, in a clip posted online, guests could be seen smiling and posing for photos behind the commotion.

Video footage showed demonstrators shouting "Stop the genocide in Gaza" and holding a prominent banner demanding an end to arming Israel as Biden's motorcade passed by on its way to the hotel.

Biden Booed by Angry Protesters

They also chanted "f--k Joe Biden" repeatedly while playing drums.

Some protesters lay motionless on the pavement next to mock-ups of flak vests with "press" insignia, while others cry "Free, free Palestine."

Cheers erupted when someone inside the Washington Hilton unfurled a Palestinian flag from a top-floor hotel window, where the dinner has been held for decades.

The Washington Post has reached out to the DC Metropolitan Police regarding the situation. The annual dinner for Washington journalists and insiders is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The dinner presents a major platform for Biden to deliver a crucial message to voters in anticipation of the 2024 elections, especially considering his historically low approval rating.