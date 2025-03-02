Anti-DOGE Movement Escalates as Protesters Storm Tesla Stores, Condemn Elon Musk's Influence

Demonstrators gathered outside Tesla stores across the U.S. on Saturday to protest CEO Elon Musk's role in advocating government spending cuts under President Donald Trump. The protests, organized by liberal groups, aimed to discourage Tesla purchases and raise opposition to Musk's policies.

The demonstrations are part of a growing backlash in North America and Europe against Musk's involvement in Washington. Critics accuse him of working with Trump to shrink the federal workforce and cut funding for various government agencies.

Boycott Calls Grow

"We can get back at Elon," said Nathan Phillips, a 58-year-old protester in Boston. "We can hurt Tesla by showing up at showrooms, boycotting, and telling everyone to sell their stocks and Teslas."

More than 50 protests took place nationwide, with additional demonstrations planned in England, Spain, and Portugal. Reports showed protests in cities including New York, St. Louis, Charlotte, and Palo Alto.

Some Tesla owners have also reported vandalism, including spray-painted swastikas on their vehicles. In Colorado, a woman was charged with attacking a Tesla dealership, throwing Molotov cocktails, and spray-painting "Nazi cars" on the building.

Musk's Role in Government Restructuring

Musk has aligned with Trump's efforts to slash government spending. Officials from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have cut federal jobs, canceled contracts, and shut down sections of the U.S. Agency for International Development. Critics argue Musk is overstepping congressional authority while benefiting his own companies, including SpaceX and the social media platform X.

The White House defended Musk's actions. "Protests will not stop President Trump and Elon Musk from making the government more efficient for American taxpayers," said spokesperson Harrison Fields.

Tesla declined to comment on the protests.

Tensions Escalate

The demonstrations in Boston took on a lively tone, featuring a brass band and satirical signs. One read, "Stop Elon and his despicable Muskrats." Retired federal worker Carina Campovasso said, "This government, led by Trump and Musk, is completely off the rails. We're here to stop that."

In New York, around 300 demonstrators gathered outside a Tesla dealership. Nine were taken into custody, though police did not specify the charges.

Tesla's stock has dropped by nearly a third since Trump took office, though it remains higher than last year. Musk's net worth is estimated at $359 billion.