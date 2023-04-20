Anthony Duran: California Boy, 10, Dies After Fight with Another Child at Trampoline Park

A 10-year-old boy has died from his injuries after he was found unconscious inside a trampoline park in California last Thursday night, April 13.

Police in Merced, Calif., said Anthony Duran was found unresponsive around 5 p.m. at the Rockin' Jump trampoline park.

Duran Collapsed After Getting into an Altercation with Another Child

Officials said witnesses saw Duran playing basketball with other children when he and another child got into a brief fight. Duran collapsed, and the other child ran away.

Officers say they and first responders performed CPR and the boy was transported to a regional trauma center where the boy was said to be in critical condition. The Merced Police Department then announced on Monday that he had passed away.

Authorities are Trying to Determine the Cause of Death

Investigators say the incident was captured on the establishment's security video and statements were received from 35 people â€“ including staff, parents, and children who were at the scene. They have also identified the other child involved in the fight and have been in contact with the parents.

The community of Merced gathered on Monday night for a prayer vigil in memory of Duran. There was a moment of silence and a balloon release in Duran's memory. The family of Duran says there will be another vigil held sometime this week.

Meanwhile, detectives are working with medical staff and the Merced County Coroner's Office to determine the cause of death. Officials with the Merced Police Department say they are reviewing the incident with the Merced County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed against the other child involved in the fight. The other child has not been officially identified.