Anthony Davis and his influential agent Rich Paul have made no secret about the forward's desire to explore unrestricted free agency this summer even if he ends up signing a new deal with his current employers, Los Angeles Lakers. He is keen to assess his options before coming to a decision, which was made clear before he arrived in Los Angeles via trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The power forward was highly coveted when he was made available via trade last season and is likely to generate similar or more interest this summer. However, Davis and his agent have a short list of teams they are keen on if they leave the Lakers and will assess all the offers before deciding on the player's next destination during free agency in the summer.

Marc Berman of the New York Post, however, believes that there is a possibility Davis will follow teammate LeBron James' footsteps and sign a one-plus-one deal with the Lakers in the summer. The one-plus-one was pioneered by James during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which allowed him to earn maximum salary while ensuring he is not tied down in the long-term.

The one-plus-one deal will allow Davis to explore free agency again in 2021. One agent believes there is a high possibility of this deal being signed with a view to LeBron's age. The latter is also likely to be a free agent in 2021 since he will also have the option to opt out of the final year of his four-year deal signed in 2018.

"I've heard that idea floating around, keeping him shorter term, because of LeBron's age,'' an NBA agent said.

The New York Knicks are big admirers of Davis and the player is also said to have had the New York franchise on his shortlist of teams before he was traded to the Lakers. So, a one-plus-one deal with the Lakers will allow him to enter free agency again in 2021 and according Berman, he could look to sign with the Knicks, who will have max salary cap space going into the 2021-22 campaign.

It is all speculation now, but Davis is certain to enter unrestricted free agency in the summer and the Lakers are looking good going into the latter half of the campaign. They are among the favorites to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy, which is likely to ensure Davis commits at least his immediate future to the Los Angeles franchise.