Anthony Davis has been on top form for the Los Angeles Lakers this season after arriving via trade from the New Orleans Pelicans prior the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. The power forward is averaging 27.7 points and 9.5 rebounds playing 35.4 minutes per game as the Lakers top the Western Conference.

The Los Angeles franchise are keen to hold on to the 6-time NBA All-Star in the long-term, not only for his form this season but for the understanding he has formed with teammate and three-time NBA champion LeBron James. The Lakers, according sources, via Yahoo Sports, are said to have made an $146 million max contract offer to the player on Tuesday.

However, the report claims that the Lakers forward has turned down the offer as he has no intention of committing his long-term future before the end of the season. Davis has a player option for the 2020-21 season but his agent Rich Paul, who also manages James, made it clear when he joined the Lakers that his client will decline the player option and explore free agency this summer.

The Lakers are desperate to hold on to Davis and hence made the max extension offer to the forward. But Davis' agent Paul is said to have informed the Lakers that his client has every intention of exploring unrestricted free agency this summer after the team's shoot around ahead of their game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Davis was ineligible to sign an extension for six months after waiving his no-trade clause with the Pelicans and joining the Lakers. He has been in fine form for the purple and gold, who are considered one of the top favorites to win the Larry O'Brien trophy this season.

The 26-year-old is certain to be the hottest free agent on the market this summer with most of the top players contracted for at least one more season. Davis will become eligible to sign a $202 million max five-year contract when he enters unrestricted free agency this summer, which is certainly more attractive than the $146 million offer that was put on the table by the Lakers.

Davis is not expected to leave the Lakers after just one season, for one he has formed a strong understanding with James and moreover, the Lakers are meeting his target of being one of the contenders for the NBA title in 2020, which was his main criteria when he demanded a move from the Pelicans.