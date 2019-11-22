Floyd Mayweather announced that he will be coming out of retirement in 2020. The professional boxer took to social media when he posted about his return on his official Instagram account.

Mayweather posted a photo of himself and wrote: "Coming out of retirement in 2020." The announcement came just a day after he was spotted with UFC president Dana White watching LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics game in Los Angeles.

The hall of famer had shared another post on Instagram saying that he and Dana White are working together again to bring another spectacular event in 2020. It was reposted by both Dana White and UFC's Instagram account.

Main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov on cards?

Earlier, Floyd Mayweather had rejected all the claims of his return in an interview to ESPN. On the occasion of a gym launch, he said, "I've got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth. Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years, a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle. You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career."

The 42-year-old retired and un-retired on several occasions. Mayweather's fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015 was supposedly his last when he announced his retirement. After his win over Pacquiao, Mayweather took his perfect professional boxing record to 48-0 and retired as the boxer had stood undefeated.

However, Mayweather came out of retirement again in 2017 to take on former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor which Mayweather eventually won. Mayweather last fought in December 2018 against Japanese MMA sensation Tension Nasakuwa and further stretched his perfect record to 50-0. Ranked as one of the greatest boxers of his generation, there are a lot of rumours about his possible main event fight against current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The fight between the duo may happen in near future.