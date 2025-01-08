Anne Mancuso: 11-Year-Old Girl, Grandmother Found Dead in Snow Outside New York Home after Father Kills Them in Horrific Murder Suicide

An 11-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed by the girl's father in a murder-suicide that has shaken their community in upstate New York. Anne Mancuso, 11, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds on the front porch of a neighbor's home on Hollyvale Drive in Brighton on Friday.

Brighton Police said that she was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Investigators found a bullet hole in a window and open doors at Anne's mother's house next door. Inside, police found the bodies of Anne's 74-year-old grandmother, Mary Liccini, and her 53-year-old father, Lawrence Mancuso. Police have launched an investigation but haven't revealed much yet.

Grim Discovery Inside House that Ended a Family

Authorities suspect that Laurence was responsible for their deaths in the horrific murder-suicide. "The investigation concluded that Lawrence Mancuso was responsible for the deaths of Anne and Mary before taking his own life," Brighton Police said.

Mary Liccini was Anne's maternal grandmother, as mentioned on a GoFundMe page created for the family.

Anne's mother, Sarah Liccini, was reportedly away when the tragic events unfolded.

"Sarah Liccini faced the unimaginable. Her beloved 11 year old daughter, Anne (Annie), and her mother, Mary Liccini, were tragically taken in an act of domestic violence," the GoFundMe page read.

"This devastating loss left Sarah, her father, John Liccini, and her family reeling after such a horrific event."

According to WHEC, Lawrence had called the police to the same house just a day before the killings.

He worked as the assistant dean for human resources at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations but had been on leave since October.

Young Soul Lost

Anne was a sixth-grade student at Twelve Corners Middle School and was remembered as a "good kid with a big heart." "Annie was known to her friends and teachers as a kind, sweet, and beautiful person in every way," Brighton Central School District Superintendent Kevin McGowan said.

"A thoughtful, caring student and very special friend, Annie was such a gift to her friends, family, and school community."

Ashley Baker, the mother of Anne's friend A'Laila, shared that Anne was the first friend her daughter made when they moved to the area in February.

"She met Annie the first day," Baker told WHAM. "Annie kind of took her under her wing, showed her around, gave her a friend when she didn't know anybody at all, and just made her feel more comfortable being in that new space, a new environment."

"She made a difference in my daughter's life. When transitioning over into a new school and district, she was the first one."