Anna Palus: Polish Lawyer Who Was Booted Out of Wimbledon after Nick Kyrgios Accused Her of Having '700 Drinks' Sues Australian Tennis Star

The "drunken" woman who Nick Kyrgios got thrown out of the Center Court during the men's final of Wimbledon in July is taking legal action against the Australian tennis star. Polish lawyer Anna Palus, 32, was removed from the Wimbledon Grand Slam final after Kyrgios complained to the umpire that she had "700 drinks."

Palus has now decided to sue Kyrgios for defamation claiming that she had only two drinks and was there to support the tennis star. Interestingly, Palus sued Kyrgios on the same day Kyrgios's attempt to delay another court case over an allegation of assaulting his former partner was rejected in Australia.

Another Lawsuit

Palus was booted out from the men's singles final for allegedly trying to talk to Kyrgios during his match against Novak Djokovic on July 10. Kyrgios complained to the umpire that Palus was disturbing him as she had "700 drinks".

Palus is a Polish medical lawyer and has now decided to pursue her legal claim against the 27-year-old tennis star. She has decided to go through with it in order to 'clear her name.'

She stated in a statement released through her attorneys Brett Wilson: " On Sunday 10 July 2022 I attended the final of the Wimbledon tennis championships with my mother. It was an event we had been looking forward to for some time. During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me."

"Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios's false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress," she added.

"I am not litigious, but after much consideration, I have concluded that I have no alternative but to instruct my solicitors Brett Wilson LLP to bring defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios in order to clear my name," Palus said.

"The need to obtain vindication, and to prevent repetition of the allegation, are the only reasons for taking legal action."

"Any damages recovered will be donated to charity. Given the extant claim, I am unable to comment further on the events of the day in question. I hope that Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter.

"However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court."

Out of the Court

There has been no comment form Kyrgios or his representatives yet but it seems the Australian tennis ace is in for some big trouble once again. Palus was ordered to leave Centre Court during the championship match because Kyrgios seemed to be distracted by her presence in the crowd.

The incident happened during the third set of the match. The world no. 26 ultimately lost to Djokovic in a riveting final, which the Serbian won 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to win his 21st Grand Slam championship.

"She's distracting me when I'm serving in a Wimbledon final. There's no other bigger occasion, you didn't believe me and then she did it again. It nearly cost me the game," he fumed at the umpire about the spectator.

"Why is she still here? She's drunk out of her mind and speaking to me in the middle of a game. What's acceptable?"

Following the umpire's response Kyrgios said, "Ok kick her out. I know exactly which one it is. The one in the dress, who looks like she's had about 700 drinks bro."

Kyrgios was already looking frustrated at that time as he had just lost the second set to Djokovic after winning the first set. The third set made him more frustrated as Djokovic had started showing his true command at the Wimbledon by that time.

The Australian is well-known for both his incredible shot-making skill and his on-court antics and tantrums, as well as for his press conferences.

During the Championships, Kyrgios also spit in the direction of a rowdy fan, repeatedly violated Wimbledon's rigorous and traditional dress code, and engaged in an argument with a reporter. Kyrgios received many fines throughout the competition as a result of his behavior at Wimbledon.