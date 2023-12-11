Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell: Eldest Daughter of Mama June Shannon Dies of Cancer Aged 29 as Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Asks Fans to Pray for Sister

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, the oldest daughter of reality TV personality Mama June Shannon, died on Saturday following a months-long battle with Stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. She was 29 years old. The reality television personality was remembered by family and fans in social media memorials following news of her death from cancer.

Cardwell's death was first confirmed by Shannon, 44, who announced the devastating news through a post shared on Instagram on Sunday. Cardwell's younger sister Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 18, also prayed for her late sister's children in the statement she posted to social media. Cardwell had also gone through several miscarriages over the years that left her depressed.

Heartbreaking Departure

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us," Shannon, 44, wrote on Instagram Sunday. "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM."

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won't and we will be updating y'all with more information as we get it today," continued the statement. "We love y'all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time."

Shannon shared the heartbreaking news shortly after pleading to fans for prayers for her family.

"Y'all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y'all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y'all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time," Shannon wrote Saturday on Instagram.

Thompson also prayed for Cadwell's children via a social media post.

"Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality," Thompson told 1.1 million followers.

While grieving the recent loss, Thompson posted a family portrait accompanied by a poignant caption, detailing the tragic circumstances surrounding the events.

"Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last [breath.]"

"Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," the note continued.

A Life Worth Remembering

Born on August 28, 1994, Cardwell was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in January. Following a series of tests prompted by stomachaches, cancer was detected in her liver, kidney, and lung.

The relationship between Shannon and her four daughters has been portrayed in television shows like "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" and WE tv's "Mama June: From Not to Hot."

Shannon and Alana gained prominence as breakout stars from TLC's "Toddlers & Tiaras."

In the spring, it was revealed that Shannon had been accompanying her eldest daughter to doctor appointments, aiming to mend their strained relationship.

"June and Anna were slowly working on building back their relationship about a year ago, but Anna's recent stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis has rapidly brought the pair even closer," a family source told TMZ in April.

"June immediately knew she had to be there for her daughter after the diagnosis, and feels the past is simply in the past," the unidentified source added. "She's now doing whatever she can to help, including watching Anna's kids."

Cardwell and Shannon had a falling out in 2003, leading Cardwell to move out of her mother's house and live with her grandmother.

In 2014, Cardwell revealed that Shannon's ex-boyfriend, Mark McDaniel, a known sex offender, had allegedly molested her when she was 8 years old.

Following the end of Shannon's relationship with Mark McDaniel, attempts were made by Shannon and her daughter to reconcile.

"Me and Mama realized we needed to put this behind us and get our relationship back on track and that's what we did and that's what we have been doing," Cardwell said in 2014 to People.

Shannon and her eldest daughter successfully rekindled their relationship, reaching a point where Cardwell walked her mother down the aisle during Shannon's wedding to Justin Stroud in 2022.

Shannon mentioned relocating with Stroud to Georgia to be closer to Cardwell as she faced rare cancer originating in the outer layer of the adrenal glands.

In May, Cardwell gave an update, saying that the treatment was showing positive results.

In July, Shannon revealed Cardwell's cancer had become terminal after undergoing a fourth round of chemotherapy.

Besides Alana, Cardwell is survived by her sisters, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 27, and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23.

She leaves behind two daughters, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, born in 2012, and Kylee Madison, born in 2015. Cardwell split from her husband Michael Cardwell in 2017 after three years of marriage.