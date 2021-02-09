American animation film Soul has continued to rule the South Korean box office for the third consecutive weekend. It has breached into $10-million mark in the country after hitting the screens on 20 January.

As per Kofic website, Soul has entered the aforementioned milestone on Monday, 8 February. The film raked in $229,487 yesterday to take its total tally to $229,487, till date. A total of 1,234,705 tickets have been sold till date and the movie is being screened in 1,126 cinema halls.

Peter Docter-directorial flick is about a middle school teaser named Joe Gardner who dreams to work as a pianist in New York. When the opportunity knocks the doors, he falls into a manhole and his body and soul are separated. The drama that folds thereafter forms the crux of the story.

Japanese film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is in the second place at the Korean box office. It raked in $3,859,081 on Monday and 20,290 tickets have been sold from 806 screens. The total collection of the flick in this part of the world stands at $3,859,081 with 463,145 admissions.

Honest Thief is in the third position at the Korean box office. It earned $33,597 on Monday to take its total tally to $465,257. The film was released on 3 February and 58, 961 tickets have been sold, till now.

1998's Hong Kong film Happy Together has met with a decent response from the audience. It has collected $139,337 till date at the Korean box office from 324 screens.

South Korean flick Three Sisters, which hit the screens on 27 January, earned $10,701 to take its total tally to $497,217. A total of 65,435 tickets have been sold, to date.

Detective Conan: The Scarlet School Trip earned $8,733 on Monday to take its total collection to $421,575. A total of 55,545 tickets have been sold.

The Farewell, which was released on 4 February, has earned $61,049, South Korean flick Mission: Possible has collected $4,581, I Don't Fire Myself has raked in $104,061 and Love Sarah has made a collection of $27,919 till date at the Korean box office.