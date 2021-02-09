Close
TOP 10 K-POP BANDS

American animation film Soul has continued to rule the South Korean box office for the third consecutive weekend. It has breached into $10-million mark in the country after hitting the screens on 20 January.

Animation Films Soul and Demon Slayer
Animation Films Soul and Demon Slayer. Twitter

As per Kofic website, Soul has entered the aforementioned milestone on Monday, 8 February. The film raked in $229,487 yesterday to take its total tally to $229,487, till date. A total of 1,234,705 tickets have been sold till date and the movie is being screened in 1,126 cinema halls.

Peter Docter-directorial flick is about a middle school teaser named Joe Gardner who dreams to work as a pianist in New York. When the opportunity knocks the doors, he falls into a manhole and his body and soul are separated. The drama that folds thereafter forms the crux of the story.

Japanese film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is in the second place at the Korean box office. It raked in $3,859,081 on Monday and 20,290 tickets have been sold from 806 screens. The total collection of the flick in this part of the world stands at $3,859,081 with 463,145 admissions.

Honest Thief is in the third position at the Korean box office. It earned $33,597 on Monday to take its total tally to $465,257. The film was released on 3 February and 58, 961 tickets have been sold, till now.

Honest Thief
Honest Thief. Twitter

1998's Hong Kong film Happy Together has met with a decent response from the audience. It has collected $139,337 till date at the Korean box office from 324 screens.

South Korean flick Three Sisters, which hit the screens on 27 January, earned $10,701 to take its total tally to $497,217. A total of 65,435 tickets have been sold, to date.

Detective Conan: The Scarlet School Trip earned $8,733 on Monday to take its total collection to $421,575. A total of 55,545 tickets have been sold.

The Farewell, which was released on 4 February, has earned $61,049, South Korean flick Mission: Possible has collected $4,581, I Don't Fire Myself has raked in $104,061 and Love Sarah has made a collection of $27,919 till date at the Korean box office.