Angelo Theodosiou: Retired NYC Restaurant Owner Charged with DUI after Wife Killed in Golf Cart Crash on Ritzy Florida Estate

A retired former Queens diner owner has been charged with a DUI following a deadly golf cart accident late last month at the Florida community they had long dreamed of retiring to. His wife died the next day after suffering severe injuries in the crash, which took place while he was the one who was behind the wheel.

Christina Theodosiou, 58, died tragically after hitting her head when she fell from a golf cart her 64-year-old husband, Angelo Theodosiou, was driving in their upscale Nocatee community in Florida. The neighborhood is a carefully designed, high-end development known for being part of one of the top school districts in the state.

Intentional but Almost a Murder

Christina fell from the golf cart and hit her head on the pavement at about 10:45 p.m. She was rushed to a local hospital, but died from her wounds the next day, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by Law & Crime.

Investigators said that Angelo Theodosiou's eyes appeared "red, glossy, and irritated." Officers at the scene also reported detecting a strong "smell of alcohol" coming from him even while standing roughly three feet away in the open air, the report mentioned.

At the scene, a shaken Angelo Theodosiou wouldn't go through with the usual field sobriety tests, and he also refused to take a breathalyzer, the report says.

Investigators wrote that the next day he kept asking "what was going on" and "why he was being arrested," as if he still couldn't make sense of the situation.

His attorney, L. Lee Lockett, said Angelo is devastated by his wife's death and insists he was not impaired when the crash happened.

"He's distraught. He's depressed as can be," Lockett told the St. John's Citizen.

Unknowingly Killing His Wife

Angelo Theodosiou is now facing charges for DUI and for refusing to take the required police tests. He posted bond and walked out of jail the day after his arrest, Law & Crime reported. People living in the quiet retirement community told the outlet they weren't entirely surprised something like this happened.

A recently opened greenway path has made the area busier, they said, and they'd already noticed a few close calls between golf carts and fast-moving e-bikes.

Before moving to Florida, Angelo ran the Jackson House Restaurant in Jackson Heights, Queens, according to a 2018 article written by students from the School of the New York Times.

He and his brother took over the restaurant back in the 1990s, keeping its original name even after they bought the place. Angelo told the student reporters that their goal was simple — to make everyone who walked through the door feel like "family."

"It might sound corny, but it's really true," he said.

It's unclear when he retired and decided to shift base to the Sunshine State.