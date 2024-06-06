Angelina Pivarnick: 'Jersey Shore' Star Arrested and Charged with Assault after Resting Arrest at Her New Jersey Home

Angelina Pivarnick is facing multiple criminal charges after an incident at her New Jersey home over the weekend, with her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella, reportedly present, according to Page Six. The TV personality was arrested on Sunday, June 2, at 11 PM after the Freehold Township Police Department visited her home, as reported by The Sun on Wednesday.

According to a municipal summons issued on Sunday and obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the charges against the 37-year-old "Jersey Shore" star include simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law, and resisting arrest. The details of the alleged altercation are still unknown given that the complaint is still under police investigation.

Assault Charges and Many More

Officers from the Freehold Township Police Department told the outlet that they could not discuss the nature of the incident at Pivarnick's house due to legal exemptions for publicly releasing information related to domestic violence cases and/or criminal investigations.

Meanwhile, Pivarnick's attorney, James Leonard Jr., told Page Six that the "very minor incident" was "exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication."

"We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us," Leonard added.

In a since-deleted Reddit post, an eyewitness claimed they saw several cop cars and an ambulance arrive at the MTV personality's home in Freehold, N.J., on Sunday.

It has been confirmed that Tortorella was at her home when the incident occurred and police arrived. However, it's unclear whether he was the alleged victim.

This isn't the couple's first run-in with the law.

Too Many Issues

As previously reported by Page Six, police responded to Pivarnick's Freehold home after an alleged instance of domestic violence between her and Tortorella in November 2023.

According to the police report, the reality star called 911 but declined to press charges after authorities arrived. However, a "criminal investigatory record" was created in light of the incident.

"I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges," Leonard told us at the time.

"This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life."

Meanwhile, Tortorella's lawyer, Elizabeth Rozin-Golinder, noted at the time that the two remained engaged and living under the same roof.

"My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together. Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred," Rozin-Golinder told us at the time.

"No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard."

Pivarnick then posted a solemn-faced selfie alongside a caption about turning to God for guidance.

Tortorella proposed to Pivarnick, who has been engaged three times before, in November 2022 during her "divorce party" to celebrate the finalization of her split from her first husband, Chris Larangeira.