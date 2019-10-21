Angelina Jolie was all smiles on Sunday when she stepped out for dinner with her beloved godmother Jacqueline Bisset in Paris. The actress, who recently revealed she felt "pretty broken" after "a few years of difficulty," sported a chic look in a black ensemble.

Jolie arrived at the Laperouse restaurant in the French capital after braving the rain to share a meal with Bisset, a close friend of her late mother Marcheline Bertrand. Jolie wore a long, black wool coat, teamed with smart black court shoes.

"They're very close, and Jacqueline is someone Angelina has admired for a long time. And of course, there is the connection to her mom," a source previously told People magazine.

Jolie has recently been busy with her promotions for "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil," which hit theaters on Friday. In an interview with People, she talked about the difficult times of her life.

"It was a tough time. I'd been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong. In fact, I was feeling pretty broken," she told People magazine in the interview. "It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again."

Since Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their split in 2016 the duo have been surrounded with several wrong rumours about their relationship, some of which also involved their children. Pitt and Jolie, who were together for 12 years, have six children sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Knox, 11, and daughters Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, 11.

The actress was recently surrounded by false rumours about dating actor Keanu Reeves after her divorce with Pitt. The alleged dating rumours were taken to the next level with a magazine reporting that the two are already on the "settling down" stage. However, this claim made by NW magazine was completely false. The report also claimed that all of Jolie's kids approved her relationship with Reeves.