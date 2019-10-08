Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves are not romancing each other and neither are they planning to settle down, despite a new report. On Monday, Gossip Cop debunked the allegations made by Australian weekly magazine NW.

The report said that Jolie and Reeves have been secretly dating since 2017 and they have now decided to take their relationship to the next level. The source told NW that Reeves took Jolie on a romantic break in Greece and they are planning to settle down.

The unreliable source added that Jolie wanted to stay close to Reeves and she moved next to the "John Wick" actor's mother's house in Los Angeles.

This is not the first time Jolie and Reeves were embroiled in romance rumours. A report by tabloid magazine Star last June stated that the "Those Who Wish Me Dead" actress asking out the "John Wick" actor for a date. Other publications joined in on the bandwagon with a report from American magazine Woman's Day claiming that Jolie has been chasing Reeves to join her for the movie "Eternals."

Meanwhile, since her split with Pitt, Jolie has been linked to several stars. Recently, rumours surfaced Jolie is getting in a close relationship with Cooper after her eldest son Maddox moved to South Korea to attend college. However, these claims made by OK! Australia were also debunked.

Cooper, who split with his girlfriend Irina Shayk in June after a four-year-long relationship, has been focusing on his career and co-parenting their daughter following his split.

In June, false rumours surfaced that Jolie moved to the Los Feliz neighbourhood in Los Angeles to take good care.

Recently, Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer were seen in Rome on October 7 for an event for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Jolie stunned in a beautiful lilac top with ruffles and layers down her torso in a spaghetti-strap cut.