Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram, 4 Million People Follow Her in Hours

Angelina Jolie has officially joined Instagram. The Oscar-winning actor is finally on the social media platform but not to share racy photos or videos. Jolie has made her Instagram debut to share stories of the Afghanistan people, who are currently unable to freely express themselves on social media amid the scary Taliban crisis in the Muslim-dominated country.

Jolie's new Instagram account gives access to a letter from a teenager in Afghanistan. Jolie's first Instagram post, the letter from the Afghan teen, 'Fear From Taliban' reveals how women in the Taliban-occupied territory are revisiting their worst nightmares. "We all had rights, we were able to defend our rights freely, but when they came, we are all afraid of them and we think our dreams are all gone," the letter from the teen stated.

"This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights," Jolie's first caption alongside the letter read.

"I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago," the "Original Sin" actor wrote adding: "It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country."

"Watching for decades how Afghan refugees - some of the most capable people in the world - are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it," Jolie further wrote and welcomed everyone to join to lend a helping hand to those who need it amid this crisis. "Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you'll join me," Jolie said.

4 Million People Started Following Angelina Jolie Hours After Her Instagram Debut

Meanwhile, within hours of Angelina Jolie's opening her official Instagram account, millions of followers rushed to click on the follow button on her Instagram handle.

Jolie has already racked up over 4 million followers on the Facebook-owned app. Almost every follower of Jolie thanked her for using her new IG account to raising her voice. "Angelina thank you for using your platform for good," one of her followers among millions wrote.

