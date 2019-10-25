Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce battle is going on since September 2016. The former Hollywood power couple first argued over the custody of their six children and then decided something mutually beneficial. That being said, the divorce between them is not yet finalized as there are still several aspects where their respective teams have to work on.

Angelina Jolie is reportedly trying very hard to keep the physical custody of all the six children. Unlike Brad Pitt, who is seeking joint custody. As per a recent report by HollywoodLife, if Angelina Jolie is keeping on pushing about the same then there are chances that she might lose the custody battle.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their separation three years back and ever since then, all six children are staying with their mother Angelina. Publicly, no kid was spotted hanging out with Brad Pitt. As per several reports, Brad has been getting time with them, he wishes to have joint shared custody with all six of them. However, the Maleficent movie actress is reportedly still trying her best to gain the sole physical custody.

"It's very unlikely (Angelina will maintain sole custody). Unless the court sees that Brad is an unfit parent somehow, if there is evidence of child abuse or drug/alcohol abuse by Brad, then it's unlikely a judge would grant Angelina sole custody. She is being very unreasonable. As far as we're concerned, Brad is a good father, he cares about his children, so there should be no reason she should receive sole custody," a California Family Law Attorney revealed to HollywoodLife.

The family lawyer went on to explain what exactly a primary custody means in terms of separation and divorces. As per him, Angelina Jolie is reportedly asking to make all the decisions for her kids but if her former husband Brad Pitt wants to make decisions, then he has just as much a right to that.

It was previously reported that Angelina Jolie reportedly has no problems whatsoever with Brad Pitt spending time with their six children. But when it comes to the primary custody, she reportedly wishes to keep that to herself.