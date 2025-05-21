Angela Klickner: Female Colorado Church Volunteer Admits to Sexually Assaulting Multiple Children

A former Landmark Baptist Church volunteer who was charged with several crimes, including several counts of sexual assault of a child, pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Angela Klickner pleaded guilty to four of the 13 charges, consisting of one count of obscenity, one count of criminal extortion and two counts of sexual assault on a child from a person in a position of trust.

Klickner turned herself into law enforcement about a year ago after Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigators obtained a warrant for her arrest. Her charges come from incidents between 2022 and 2023 while she was working as a volunteer for the church.

Church officials immediately notified law enforcement after learning about her inappropriate contact with the victims. MCSO said the church was cooperative with the investigation.

Klickner was also ordered to pay $6,200 in restitution. Judge Matthew Barrett ordered an investigative report to determine her sentence. She will be back in court for sentencing on July 1.