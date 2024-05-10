Angela Gosser, A Kentucky Woman Goes on Shooting Spree, Kills Husband and Sister, Injures Brother Before Being Shot Dead

A horrifying tragedy struck Kentucky when Angela Gosser, aged 56, unleashed a shooting rampage that claimed multiple lives, including her own. The sequence of events unfolded on a fateful Friday, May 3, leaving a community reeling in shock and grief.

It all started with Angela allegedly shooting and killing her husband, Larry Gosser, a retired Sergeant with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, had been working on a tree when his wife opened fire, fatally wounding him. Larry, known for his love of the outdoors and dedication to his family and friends, leaves behind a community mourning his untimely death.at their home in Pulaski County.

From there, Angela proceeded to her brother's residence in Jamestown, where she confronted him, armed with a gun. A deadly exchange of gunfire ensued between Angela and her brother, Darryl Wilson, leaving Angela dead and he was critically injured. Darryl was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening wounds, fighting for his life.

However, the full extent of Angela's rampage became apparent when authorities responded to a distress call at the home of her sister, Jennifer Wilson, in Russell County. Family members, unable to reach Jennifer and fearing for her safety, had alerted the authorities. Upon arrival, officers made a devastating discovery: Jennifer was found fatally shot in her car, a victim of Angela's violence.

Police believe Angela targeted Jennifer before her confrontation with her brother, firing multiple shots through the car's passenger side. The loss of Jennifer added another layer of sorrow to an already tragic series of events.

As the community grapples with the shock and pain of these senseless killings, questions linger about Angela's motives. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating, seeking answers to the perplexing questions surrounding the tragedy.