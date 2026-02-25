Angel Family Day: What is it? When is it Observed? and More

Angel Family Day will be observed every year on February 22.

The date was selected in honor of Laken Riley, a nursing student killed by an illegal immigrant.

The term Angel Families was coined by the Trump administration, referring to the families of the victims killed by undocumented immigrants.

US President Donald Trump signed a new proclamation on Monday (February 23), declaring February 22 as the National Angel Family Day. The day of remembrance will be observed every year, honoring the families of the victims killed by illegal immigrants.

Trump administration chose the date in honor of Laken Riley. She was a nursing student from Georgia. An illegal immigrant from Venezuela named Jose Ibarra killed her on February 22, 2024, while she was jogging. Meanwhile, the term Angel Families was coined by the Trump administration, referring to the families of the victims who lost their lives due to the crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.

Angel Family Day Ceremony

A ceremony was organized in the East Room of the White House to pay tribute to the victims attacked by illegal immigrants on Monday (February 23). During the event, a tribute was paid to two survivors and 62 people who were killed by illegal immigrants in the US. President Trump signed the proclamation declaring February 22 as National Angel Family Day.

"We're willing to tell the story that the news doesn't want to hear, the Democrats don't want to hear. We want to stop murderers and criminals from coming into our country. Americans like Laken, and Grant, and Javier, and Joshua, Rocky, Rachel, Kayla. These are great people, and I'll never forget them. I just think you're among the most brave people," President Trump said during the event.

In a statement released by the White House, Trump welcomed the family members of the victims who lost their lives at the hands of "criminal illegal aliens". According to the statement, Angel Family Day is a day of remembrance for victims and their grieving loved ones devastated by the consequences of open border policies.

"With America's border now the most secure in history, the Trump Administration remains unwavering in its commitment to remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens from our communities, ensure accountability, and make sure not one more American family has to endure this pain," the White House Officials stated.