Not only did Andy Ruiz Jr lose to Anthony Joshua in the battle between the two boxers on December 7, his performance was so insipid that he looks unlikely to even get another shot at Joshua's title. Talks of a trilogy of fights were in the air after the end of the 'Clash on the Dunes.' However, it seems Ruiz's name has disappeared from the radar as far as the next opponent of Joshua is concerned.

The names doing the rounds to challenge the British boxer for his unified World Championships include Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Kubrat Pulev, and Oleksandr Usyk. Ruiz's name is not getting any attention.

Of the four boxers mentioned above, two are bound to get a shot at the World Heavyweight title. Under the IBF banner, Pulev has earned the right to fight the champion while Usyk has been handed a fight against Joshua by WBO that has to take place inside 180 days.

But the British pugilist has set his sights on fighting both Wilder and Fury as well. The two boxers are going to have a bout in February next year for the WBC title, the winner of which may have a unification bout against Joshua.

In a television show, Anthony was asked which one of these two men he would prefer to face. Speaking like a true World Champion, Joshua stated that he relishes the opportunity to go one-on-one with either men in future.

"I would love to have the opportunity to either beat Deontay Wilder or beat Tyson Fury. I definitely believe so. I've displayed different styles of fighting. Sometimes inside fighting, sometimes knocked fighting, sometimes a boxing man's fight. I believe I have their number, because I can display a variety of skills when it comes to boxing," the 30-year old stated.

Fury vs Wilder is slated to be the biggest boxing match of coming months. Whoever comes out triumphant, there will be an expectation of him then putting his belt on the line against Joshua. Only time will tell whether any of these boxers can dethrone the newly re-crowned World Heavyweight Champion.