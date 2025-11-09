Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: Former Prince and His Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Being Investigated and Could be Jailed or Forced Out of UK

Scandal is brewing in Britain, and it is getting dirtier. Former Duke of York, Prince Andrew, is under investigation by London police and could be jailed. Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is also being looked at over alleged misuse of charity funds.

A new report suggests that both of them could be forced to leave the UK as a result. "Andrew is going to be charged with various public offenses and misconduct in public office ... he'll probably go to jail. The case against him is pretty clear ... he's toast," historian Andrew Lownie, author of "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," told NewsNation's Paula Froelich.

Nothing Right for Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's third child, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, reportedly "won't go down for sex trafficking, it will be for financial impropriety," according to Lownie. The former prince, who was stripped of his royal titles on November 3 amid claims linking him to Jeffrey Epstein, served as a UK trade envoy from 2001 to 2011.

During that time, he often mingled with controversial figures in countries like Libya, Kazakhstan, and Laos, frequently choosing five-star hotels over embassies and racking up lavish bills.

Police are reportedly investigating claims that Andrew asked an officer in 2011 to dig up personal information about his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, 41.

Giuffre, who unfortunately died by suicide in April, had detailed in her posthumously published memoir, Nobody's Girl, that Jeffrey Epstein had forced her to have sex with Andrew on three occasions, including when she was just 17.

Ugly Prince

Meanwhile, the UK campaign group Republic, which supports abolishing the monarchy, is urging lawyers to explore possible legal action against Andrew for alleged sexual assault, corruption, or misconduct during his time in public office.

Meanwhile, Ferguson, 66, who divorced Andrew in 1996, is also under investigation for allegedly using money from book deals and endorsements for personal gain instead of directing it to the charities they were meant to support.

"She's been basically using charities to make money. So she's gonna be in trouble there," historian Hugo Lownie said.

Lownie also suggested that both Ferguson and Andrew may ultimately have to leave England because of these controversies.

"Andrew will end up in the UAE like Juan Carlos [Spain's former king] and as for Fergie, she will likely go to live in Portugal and Switzerland while maintaining a small presence in London with help from friends," he said.