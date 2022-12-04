Andrew Huff: Scientist Who Worked at Wuhan Lab Claims Covid-19 Was Genetically Engineered and Leaked from the Facility

A scientist who worked at the controversial research lab in China's Wuhan has claimed that the Covid-19 virus was man-made and it was leaked from that facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff, who had previously worked for a New York-based non-profit that researches viruses, has claimed that Covid was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

Huff has also blamed the United States for its "biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11," Britain's The Sun reported on Saturday. There has been a lot of speculation about Covid-19 being genetically engineered and leaked from Wuhan, with several scientists believing in this claim over the past two years.

Big Revelation

Huff, a former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance, dubbed the outbreak as "one of the greatest cover-ups in history" and the "largest US intelligence failure since 9/11." The team has been studying various coronaviruses in bats for more than 10 years with support from the National Institutes of Health and has developed strong relationships with the Wuhan lab.

Whistleblower Huff claims that grant money Anthony Fauci gave to EcoHealth Alliance through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) was responsible for the "creation of SARS-CoV-2" in his expert opinion.

According to The Sun, Huff claims the Covid-19 virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China more than two years ago.

Huff, an epidemiologist, makes these bombshell revelations in his new book, "The Truth About Wuhan."

He said that because of insufficient security, a leak occurred at the Wuhan lab during China's gain-of-function experiments.

"Foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology," he said in his book, which was exclusively excerpted in the newspaper.

Increasing evidence over the past two years has suggested that the deadly virus was developed in the Wuhan lab and the outbreak was a result of the security breach at the lab.

China Blamed Again

Huff worked at EcoHealth Alliance from 2014 to 2016. During that time, the organization advised the Wuhan lab on the "best existing methods to engineer bat coronaviruses to attack other species."

"China knew from day one that this was a genetically engineered agent," Huff wrote. "The US government is to blame for the transfer of dangerous biotechnology to the Chinese.

"I was terrified by what I saw," the army veteran from Michigan told The Sun. "We were just handing them bioweapon technology."

The pandemic quickly spread around the world and has already claimed the lives of 6.64 million people after the virus was first identified as a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

Over the past two years, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a top-secret laboratory with a focus on coronaviruses, has come under scrutiny as some have speculated that it may be the cause of the highly contagious illness.

Although China and the lab have strenuously refuted the charges, there is mounting evidence of a lab leak as scientists, researchers, and governments seek solutions.

Experts have hypothesized that Covid may have escaped from the Wuhan laboratory via an infected researcher, incorrect trash disposal, or even security lapses at the location.