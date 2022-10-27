Wuhan Again Under Lockdown; 800k In Quarantine Amid Spike in COVID-19 cases

China's Wuhan city, where the first case of COVID-19 emerged three years back, is again under lockdown now. More than 8,00,000 people have been sent to quarantine due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Wuhan has now joined 27 other cities under varying levels of lockdown rules - with nearly 210 million people impacted by the restrictions. The city was the site of the world's first Covid outbreak - sounding the alarm to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on December 31, 2019, according to The Sun.

In the past two weeks, more than 240 coronavirus cases have been registered in Wuhan. The new cases forced Chinese officials to place 800,000 people in one district into quarantine till October 30.

Due to the rise in the cases, the sale of pork has been suspended in Wuhan as the rise of the new cases is being linked to the sale of meat.

And this matches with the theory that may have first emerged from Wuhan's now-infamous Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. The first cases of the virus were centered on the wet market in downtown Wuhan which was packed with live animals for sale, according to The Sun.

Many countries and leaders raised doubts that the seafood market was the origin place of the coronavirus but China has always opposed this. Some experts have also expressed that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which was home to various bat-based coronaviruses, could have been the origin place of COVID-19.

More to follow