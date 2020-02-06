Anastasiya Kvitko, the Russian model, posted a scintillating video for her fans on Instagram, wearing nothing but a barely-there two-piece. Kvitko, who is often called as the 'Russian Kim Kardashian' was promoting a beverage company in the video.

Boasting of a strong 10.6 million followers on her Instagram page, Kvitko's latest post has already crossed 2.4 million views within hours of being posted. The model captioned her video: "Can you feel the vibe?" along with hashtags of the brand.

Anastasiya Kvitko poses in blue bikini in the new video

The video shot at an undisclosed location, shows off the 25-year-old, seductively drinking 'Bang Energy' as she moves to show off her drop-dead figure. Donning a blue coloured bikini, which leaves little to the imagination of viewers, Kvitko starts by showing off her front profile. The model wears a simple triangle styled top that comes completed with knotted design on the straps and the spot where the triangle-shaped cups join.

The matching bikini barely held on to Kvitko's curvaceous bottom. The straps of the bikini were tied at the waist, thus showing off Kvitko' booty as she took a twirl and posed with her back towards the camera. Tantalizing her fans even further, the svelte beauty gave a side pose while taking a sip out of her energy drink. The pose showed off her perfectly toned body.

Kvitko left her hair open with minimal make-up. She completed her look with a gold bangle as she showed off her curvaceous figure posing against a palm tree on a beach. The video is an amalgamation of several short clips shot at the beach.

Even though Kvitko is often compared with Kim Kardashian, she doesn't like the comparison. During a previous interview, she said: "I like Kim Kardashian but I don't quite like being compared to her – she is far behind me."

Fans love the curvaceous Russian beauty

Born and raised in western Russia, Anastasiya Kvitko has a huge fan following across the globe. Currently, she has two Instagram accounts, both of which boast of a high number of followers. The recent post too got several comments from her fans. "Yes I feel it, you are beautiful," wrote a fan. "Yes vibe as well as thunder," wrote another. "You're perfect," commented another user.