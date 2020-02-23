American singing sensation and television show judge Katy Perry has stunned fans with her latest Instagram post. The diva, born as Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, is one of the most followed singers by youngsters today. The Cozy Little Christmas singer has taken the internet by storm with a picture in which she is seen showing off her lovely golden hair. Posting the picture, Perry also shared a message to her haters in the caption which said, "If you don't love me at my pixie cut then you don't deserve me at my Goddess glow."

Perry's fans love her pixie cut and no one dares to give her any bad feedback about her hairstyle. She knows how to prioritize things and she's sure about what she wants. She seems to do whatever it takes to make herself happy. Her smouldering Instagram update showcasing her voluminous long golden tresses has racked up over 1.2 million likes and views on the social media platform. Several fans loved the photo and hailed her gorgeous hair, while some even compared her look in the photo to that of princess Rapunzel.

In the photo, Katy shows off her short-cropped transformed hairstyle which she debuted in March 2017. Several fans were amazed to see her back then with the unusual pixie cut from her long flowing tresses. The singer had earlier said that she loves her short hair as it allows her to care less. She said, "Everything is more fun with short hair! I can just get up and go."

Recently, Perry collapsed on the sets of her show American Idol Season 3 following a gas leak. The smell affected her and the show's auditions had to be stopped while everyone was asked to evacuate the building. American Idol Season 3 went on air on February 16, 2020.